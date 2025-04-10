Legislation would incentivize healthy food access, reduce food deserts in U.S.

The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act would provide incentives to food providers to expand access to healthy foods in underserved communities and reduce the number of food deserts nationwide.

The bill was reintroduced April 1 in the U.S House by Congresswomen Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Emilia Sykes of Ohio, and reintroduced April 2 in the U.S Senate by Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

“We all know that hungry children cannot learn and reach their full potential. That’s why it’s so important to have affordable, healthy food close to home. Unfortunately, too many families in Virginia live in food deserts and struggle to feed their children healthy food. I’m grateful to Rep. Sykes and Sen. Warner for their work to bridge this gap and empower families with the resources they need to grow and thrive,” McClellan said.

An estimated 18.8 million Americans live in what the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) classifies as a food desert, which means not living within a mile of a grocery store in urban communities or 10 miles of a grocery store in rural areas. The lack of healthy food options has devastating effects on the health of communities, leading to higher incidence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

“No American should be denied access to healthy, nutritious foods simply because of the zip code they live in. The Healthy Food Access for All Americans would encourage food providers to establish grocery stores, food banks, and farmers markets in traditionally underserved communities to help ensure all Americans, no matter where they live, can put fresh, affordable food on the table. This commonsense legislation will combat food insecurity in our communities and ensure families and children have the nutritious, healthy food they need to thrive,” Sykes said.

The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act defines a grocery market as a retail sales store with at least 35 percent of its selection (or forecasted selection) dedicated to selling fresh produce, poultry, dairy, and deli items. The bill would encourage investment in food deserts across the country that have a poverty rate of 20 percent or higher, or a median family income of less than 80 percent of the median for the state or metro area.

“Fresh and nutritious foods are a cornerstone of health and wellbeing, but too many families in Virginia and across America live in places where these foods are out of reach. This legislation will help us fight food deserts by incentivizing grocery stores to come to communities that have the hardest time accessing fresh produce,” Warner said.

The bill would grant tax credits or grants to food providers who service low-access communities and attain a “Special Access Food Provider” (SAFP) certification through the U.S. Treasury Department. Incentives would be awarded based on the following structure:

New store construction – Companies that construct new grocery stores in a food desert will receive a one time 15 percent tax credit after receiving certification.

Retrofitting existing structures – Companies that make retrofits to an existing store’s healthy food sections can receive a one time 10 percent tax credit after the repairs certify the store as an SAFP.

Food banks – Certified food banks that build new (permanent) structures in food deserts will be eligible to receive a one time grant for 15 percent of their construction costs.

Temporary access merchants – Certified temporary access merchants (i.e. mobile markets, farmers markets and some food banks) that are 501(c)(3)s will receive grants for 10 percent of their annual operating costs.

“Even while living in the breadbasket of our nation, food insecurity affects far too many Kansans, particularly those living in rural communities far from a grocery store. This legislation, which would incentivize food providers to establish and renovate grocery stores, food banks and farmers markets in communities that traditionally lack affordable, healthy and convenient food options, would help provide those who are hungry with access to nutritious food,” Moran said.

According to Capito, many West Virginians struggle to access fresh, nutritious food.

“I’m proud to reintroduce the Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act, which will expand access to healthy foods through food banks and local grocery stores in rural communities across West Virginia and the nation,” Capito said.

Van Hollen said access to nutritious food is essential for the health and well-being of families, but nutritious food remains out of reach for too many communities.

“This bipartisan legislation offers a key solution to eliminating food deserts in Maryland and across the country – ensuring every American can buy fresh, affordable, healthy food in their neighborhood, regardless of where they live,” Van Hollen said.

The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act has the support of numerous organizations, including Feeding America, the National Grocers Association and Share Our Strength.

“Feeding America commends Sen. Warner for confronting the unfortunate fact that for the 47 million Americans living with hunger, access to affordable nutritious food is significantly harder for those who live in food deserts. The Feeding America network of more than 200 food banks understands that areas without affordable, healthy food options have higher rates of food insecurity. Rural communities in particular lack access to adequate transportation to the nearest grocery store or food pantry. Feeding America supports the Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act as a critical step to give nonprofits and retailers support to increase food access in underserved areas,” said Vince Hall, Chief Government Relations Officer at Feeding America.

Stephanie Johnson, Vice President of Government Relations for National Grocers Association, said the organization applauds the leadership of the lawmakers.

“Independent grocers are the backbone of the communities they serve and have a long-standing tradition of leading efforts to provide improved food options for those most in need. Enhanced access to healthy food bolsters both the physical well-being and economic vitality of local communities everywhere, and we look forward to working with Congress to pass this important bipartisan legislation,” Johnson said.

Share Our Strength Senior Director Jason Gromley said that low-income families have have access to healthy, affordable food options if childhood hunger is to end in America.

“Ending food deserts will help more families put food on the table and help children get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy and strong. Share Our Strength supports The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act and thanks Sens. Warner, Capito, Van Hollen and Moran for their leadership on this issue,” Gromley said.

