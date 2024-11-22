Legislation reintroduced to rid American school buildings of toxic substances

On World Children’s Day, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts reintroduced the Get Toxic Substances Out of Schools Act of 2024 to remove toxic substances from school buildings across the country.

Toxic substances including lead, asbestos and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), are particularly prevalent in high-poverty schools. The Get Toxic Substances Out of Schools Act of 2024 would help schools remove toxic hazards threatening students and educators by authorizing grants under Section 28 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) for monitoring and remediation of hazardous substances, as well as re-authorizing and expanding Title V of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to provide technical assistance to schools.

“Every child deserves to get a high-quality education in a safe and healthy environment. For too long, America’s kids have been exposed to hazardous substances that threaten their health, well-being, and academic success. As a mother to two children in public schools, I’m committed to addressing these long-standing issues. The Get Toxic Substances Out of Schools Act will help remediate these harmful substances, improve school facilities, and protect our children and future generations,” McClellan said.

The legislation would authorize $52 billion dollars in the next 10 years and includes strong labor standards for projects funded by the grant program to protect and create good-paying union jobs. The bill would also authorize $1 billion in the next 10 years to improve indoor air quality at schools and cut exposure to airborne hazards, such as radon, PCBs, smoke, asbestos or mold.

“When students spend hours every day among schoolhouse walls, they deserve clean, safe, and healthy environments in which to learn. We cannot continue to allow our educators and students—of all ages, but especially children who are more sensitive—to be subject to buildings filled with environmental hazards and toxic substances that can, and should, be removed. The Get Toxic Substances Out of Schools Act will ensure that we invest in clean schools and build healthier communities,” Markey, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, said.

The legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.