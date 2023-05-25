Legislation pushes for ‘nation’s front-line hunger relief program’ to allow purchase of hot foods

SNAP purchases are limited to foods designed for take-home preparation and consumption or cold prepared foods because of an outdated provision of the Food and Nutrition Act.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia introduced Hot Foods Act yesterday to allow SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods through the program. The legislation would remove the provision and allow for purchases of hot and prepared foods, which American consumers are increasingly relying on to feed their families.

“Right now, working Virginians are banned from using SNAP benefits to buy warm chicken or prepared soup from a grocery store. That means a single parent on their way home from work can’t swing by the store and pick up a rotisserie chicken using SNAP dollars,” Spanberger said. “Allowing SNAP recipients to use the dollars already afforded to them by this program to put hot food on the table is an economical way to spend these dollars. I’m proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in recognizing how these increased flexibilities both benefit our neighbors and strengthen SNAP — a program that feeds millions of families, children, seniors, Veterans, and Americans with disabilities in Virginia and across our country.”

The legislation is endorsed by many Virginia organizations focused on battling food insecurity, including Capital Area Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Federation of Virginia Food Banks, No Kid Hungry Virginia and Virginia Hunger Solutions.

In Virginia, nearly 850,000 rely on the SNAP program. SNAP lifts an average of 112,000 above the poverty line in Virginia, including 46,000 children, each year. SNAP also continues to support a robust national economy — increasing GDP by $1.50 for each new dollar in SNAP benefits.

“Making nutritious food easier for our clients to access is always a top priority, and the Hot Foods Act helps to advance that goal,” Radha Muthiah, President & CEO, Capital Area Food Bank, said. “For those we serve, time, access to kitchen space, and other constraints can all make it difficult to prepare the foods they receive through SNAP. This legislation helps to remove many of those barriers by allowing for the purchase of prepared hot foods, and will provide our clients in the 7th Congressional District of the Commonwealth with an important option for getting the food they need to thrive.”

According to Dan Maher, President & CEO, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, using SNAP benefits to purchase hot and wholesome foods makes sense.

“Many of those benefitting from SNAP are also working long hours in tiring jobs, so access to the wholesomeness of hot, prepared foods to maximize the availability of sound nutrition and time for bonding around a family meal is an investment in their dignity and health,” Maher said.

Executive Director of Federation of Virginia Food Banks Eddie Oliver said that more than 700,000 Virginians struggle with food insecurity.

“They are forced to make difficult choices every day about how to spend their precious few dollars on medical bills, child care, rent, utilities or food,” Oliver said. “The Hot Foods Act will give our neighbors benefitting from SNAP, our nation’s front-line hunger relief program, the freedom to prioritize foods that are best for them and their families. We fully support dignity of choice for all households in need, whether they are visiting the grocery store or their local pantry.”

The Hot Foods Act is also led by U.S. Reps. Grace Meng of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania0 and Andrew Garbarino of New York.