Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.

MSI’s product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

The company imports over 70,000 containers per year and manages an inventory of more than 300 million square feet, including hundreds of thousands of slabs of natural stone and quartz.

MSI has over 3,000 employees worldwide, including more than 60 in Virginia.

“MSI is very excited with this huge expansion of our distribution footprint in Virginia. This new hub distribution center will dramatically improve our long-term distribution capabilities across the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West,” MSI President Rup Shah said. “In addition, we are very impressed with The Port of Virginia and its continued investments to insure a smooth flow of goods. Finally, both the high-quality workforce in the region combined with a very business-friendly environment were both major contributing factors to our decision.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $225,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project.

“Virginia is one of North America’s premier supply chain destinations, and we are excited to welcome M S International’s East Coast Distribution facility to the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said.“MSI will benefit from Suffolk’s prime location and proximity to our world-class port facilities, and we look forward to their success in the Hampton Roads region.”

“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, we are pleased to share in the announcement that M S International, Inc. is expanding their distribution capabilities in our city,” Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman said. “Suffolk welcomes and appreciates the $61.6 million investment in this 500,000-square-foot building. The expansion will create 80 new jobs and add to our growing tax base.”