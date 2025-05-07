Home Keswick Hall to host local qualifier for 2025 U.S. Open championship
Keswick Hall to host local qualifier for 2025 U.S. Open championship

Chris Graham
full cry golf course keswick hall
Photo: Keswick Hall

The Full Cry course at Keswick Hall in Albemarle County will serve as a local qualifying site for the 2025 U.S. Open.

The Full Cry local qualifier is scheduled for May 13.

Local qualifying for the 125th U.S. Open Championship will take place over 18 holes at 110 sites across 43 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico from April 16–May 19.

Players who advance from local qualifiers will join a group of exempt competitors in final qualifying, which will be conducted over 36 holes at various locations in Canada, England, Japan and the U.S.

The U.S. Open will be held at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club from June 12–15, marking the 10th time that the U.S. Open has been played at the Pittsburgh-area club.

“We are proud and excited to once again welcome aspiring U.S. Open participants to compete on our incredible Full Cry golf course, as well as to provide them with a memorable experience at our beautiful resort,” said Molly and Robert Hardie, owners of Keswick Hall. “Hosting this prestigious qualifier is a testament to the quality and challenge that Pete Dye created with Full Cry, and it is a privilege to be part of the journey for these dedicated players who are aiming for a spot in the major championship that will take place at Oakmont Country Club next month.”

