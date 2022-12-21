Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news its apparently not too early to think through your christmas tree recycling
News & Views

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling

Chris Graham
Published:
christmas tree recycling
(© SKatzenberger – stock.adobe.com)

We’re still a few days away from Christmas, but if you’re thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree next week, we’ve got you covered.

Augusta County residents can recycle their trees beginning on Monday (for the Grinches out there who are particularly eager to move past Christmas) at convenience center sites in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando and and Mount Sidney.

The Regional Landfill, meanwhile, will accept trees anytime during normal operating hours.

The landfill is open from 8 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For hours and more information, visit Water, Trash, and Recycling or the Augusta County Service Authority website.

Over in Albemarle County, residents can drop off trees for recycling at one of seven sites across the county, also beginning on Monday.

(Man, some of y’all can’t wait.)

The available drop off locations are:

In Albemarle County, the trees will be chipped into mulch and offered back to the public at no cost.

The program, launched in 1988, has collected an average of 2,300 trees annually that yield over 110 cubic yards of chips.

In Augusta County, the recycled Christmas trees are used by the Fish and Wildlife Service, or similar organizations like the National Parks Service, in various ways such as helping to prevent erosion or create fish habitats.

If they are not needed, trees are shredded for mulch.

So, good news, on both sides of the Blue Ridge: you can feel good that you are giving a new purpose to your tree after the holidays.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
Chris Graham
bobby henderson

Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Crystal Graham

Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City.

farm credit of virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

cutting real christmas tree

Real Christmas trees better choice for environment than artificial trees
Crystal Graham
smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Chris Graham
house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham