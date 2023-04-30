Countries
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash on Sunday takes life of 20-year-old from Disputanta

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A 20-year-old who was a passenger in a car that ran off the road at the 45 mile marker on Interstate 95 on Sunday has died.

Kayah Tison, 20, of Disputanta, died at the scene of the 4:20 p.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

Tison was a passenger in a 2002 Chevy Malibu traveling in the left lane on southbound I-95 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and overturned.

Tison was not wearing a seat belt, according to VSP.

The driver, an 18-year-old female from South Prince George, suffered minor injury and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Charges are pending in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

