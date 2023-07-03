Harrisonburg: Gabe’s home goods section set on fire, suspect photo released

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has identified an individual and would like the public’s help in identifying him related to a fire set intentionally at Gabe’s last week.

The person of interest was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. He was seen carrying a black bag inside the store.

The fire occurred late in the afternoon on June 29 in the home goods section of the store. Gabe’s is located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard.

Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival, and two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire. The store was occupied with customers at the time of the fire who safely evacuated.

The store closed Thursday but reopened approximately 24 hours later.

The fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this individual, or the fire, is encouraged to contact investigator Capt. Luke Walker at (540) 432-7703.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.