Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsharrisonburg gabes home goods section set on fire suspect photo released
Local

Harrisonburg: Gabe’s home goods section set on fire, suspect photo released

Crystal Graham
Published date:

harrisonburg fire gabes suspect stillshotsThe Harrisonburg Fire Department has identified an individual and would like the public’s help in identifying him related to a fire set intentionally at Gabe’s last week.

The person of interest was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. He was seen carrying a black bag inside the store.

The fire occurred late in the afternoon on June 29 in the home goods section of the store. Gabe’s is located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard.

Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the fire prior to HFD’s arrival, and two employees were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire. The store was occupied with customers at the time of the fire who safely evacuated.

The store closed Thursday but reopened approximately 24 hours later.

The fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this individual, or the fire, is encouraged to contact investigator Capt. Luke Walker at (540) 432-7703.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be a nuisance all summer in Virginia
2 Harrisonburg faces uncertain timeline for homeless center due to supply chain, cost issues
3 My weekend in Camden Yards: Boog’s BBQ, trade rumors and Nicole Richie
4 UVA hoops alum Joe Harris traded from Brooklyn to Detroit: Breaking down the deal
5 State Fire Marshal: Leave fireworks to the professionals, avoid ‘catastrophic outcomes’

Latest News

christian bliss
Sports

Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard

Chris Graham
civil rights act of 1964
Politics, U.S. + World

Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ+ rights has another target: The 1964 Civil Rights Act

Chris Graham

The Trump-packed Supreme Court, in another 6-3 ruling, is relegating the LGBTQ+ community to second-class status.

sex trafficking
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Youngkin donates salary, taking steps to ‘end scourge of human trafficking’

Crystal Graham

Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit organization working to end human trafficking, recently received a donation from Governor Glenn Youngkin – his second-quarter salary.

Narcan Nasal Spray on pink background
Local

Albemarle County prepared to fight opioid overdose deaths with expanded Narcan training

Crystal Graham
fourth of july cookout
Culture, Virginia

Be safe while having fun: Anticipate summer hazards before grilling, boating, driving

Crystal Graham
mosquito up close
U.S. + World

Mosquito season: Tips to prevent bites, keep mosquitoes from breeding

Crystal Graham
bug zapper
Columns + Op/Eds

Is it OK for the environment to use a bug zapper to keep the mosquitoes at bay?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy