Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $60K; fundraising extended until Dec. 31
Local News

Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $60K; fundraising extended until Dec. 31

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Greater Augusta Walk
Team Calvary, submitted

Participants in the Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $60,000 to toward the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Fundraising continues until Dec. 31. To date, $67,300 has been raised toward a goal of $105,000.

The walk was held at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences-Mary Baldwin University in Fishersville on Sept. 14.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia sincerely thanks the many dedicated walk participants, volunteers and sponsors who made the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s a tremendous success,” said Jeanne Snyder, community executive for the chapter. “The funds raised will help fuel disease research while also providing critical care and support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

Calvary2179 was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $13,000. The Calvary2179 Team has been a top fundraising team for several years.

Nearly seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Virginia alone, there are more than 160,000 people living with the disease and 324,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To make a donation, visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

