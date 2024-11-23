Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $60K; fundraising extended until Dec. 31

Participants in the Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $60,000 to toward the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Fundraising continues until Dec. 31. To date, $67,300 has been raised toward a goal of $105,000.

The walk was held at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences-Mary Baldwin University in Fishersville on Sept. 14.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia sincerely thanks the many dedicated walk participants, volunteers and sponsors who made the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s a tremendous success,” said Jeanne Snyder, community executive for the chapter. “The funds raised will help fuel disease research while also providing critical care and support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

Calvary2179 was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $13,000. The Calvary2179 Team has been a top fundraising team for several years.

Nearly seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Virginia alone, there are more than 160,000 people living with the disease and 324,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To make a donation, visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk.