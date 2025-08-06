A 78-year-old Richmond man died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 288 southbound in Goochland County on Tuesday.

James E. Davis, 78, died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The fatal accident that occurred at 10:21 a.m. near the Capitol One overpass, according to Virginia State Police.

Davis was heading southbound on Route 288 when he went off of the right side of the road. His Camry then struck the backside of the guardrail and multiple posts, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation.