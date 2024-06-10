Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gas prices take surprising big tumble, dropping 10 cents per gallon in last week
U.S. & World News

Gas prices take surprising big tumble, dropping 10 cents per gallon in last week

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan has been expecting gas prices to continue to drop, but last week’s freefall – 10 cents per gallon nationally, to $3.40 per gallon – even surprised him.

“We’ve seen one of the larger weekly drops in the national average price of gasoline in some time, and what incredible timing that it comes at the beginning of the summer driving season. Not only have gasoline prices plummeted in nearly every state in the last week, but nearly every state has also seen prices drop compared to a month ago,” said De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon as of the opening of the business day on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Prices in Virginia are 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.75 per gallon, which De Haan said is the lowest average price since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

What does the near-term future look like?

“This price decline party is ramping up, and I expect additional declines ahead of July 4 for both gasoline and diesel prices,” De Haan said. “Six states now have average prices below $3 per gallon, and more will join soon, with the number of U.S. stations at $2.99 or lower already nearing 25,000. It’s a great start to summer for those hitting the road.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 We’re headed back to Omaha! UVA defeats K State, 10-4, to advance to College World Series
2 Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’
3 Could cottages be the answer to affordable housing in Waynesboro? Maybe
4 Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation
5 UVA throws another $80M at football, trying to solve a problem of its own making

Latest News

remote work
U.S. & World News, Virginia

Workforce trends: Americans migrate to rural areas from cities with remote work

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football ops center
Sports

Mailbag: Readers weigh in on UVA throwing $80M at football ops center story

Chris Graham

The $80 million building is certainly nice, but an $80 million building is not going to change the mindset of the folks running the institution.

beach red danger flag
U.S. & World News, Virginia

Virginia woman loses arm after shark attack in Florida on Friday

Crystal Graham

A Virginia woman was among three people injured Friday in two shark attacks at Florida beaches.

roanoke
Virginia

Roanoke man killed after allegedly threatening police, advancing toward officers with axe

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Local

Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting on Timberland Lane

Chris Graham
tony schumacher
Sports

Schumacher, Prock, J. Coughlin, Herrera win at Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Rod Mullins
norfolk virginia beach
Virginia

Norfolk Police make arrest in Jan. 8 stabbing death of man on North Military Highway

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status