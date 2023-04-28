Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgarth road closed to through traffic for foxfield spring races saturday
Local

Garth Road closed to through traffic for Foxfield Spring Races Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:

foxfield races charlottesvilleGarth Road will be closed to through traffic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Foxfield Spring Races.

The races begin at 9 a.m. Heavy traffic is expected through 5:30 p.m. in the area.

Through traffic between Barracks Farm Road and Free Union Road (near Hunt Country Store) will be closed.

Anyone not attending the event are asked to avoid the area.

The Albemarle County Police Department will have officers monitoring Garth Road to address issues such as intoxicated driving and unsafe driving behaviors.

Related story

Historic Foxfield Races spring event returns to Charlottesville April 29

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
2 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
3 NFL honors UVA’s Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry as first picks in 2023 draft
4 Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal
5 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Latest News

man with cigarette
Virginia

Virginia receives annual installment of nearly $140 million from tobacco settlement

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Charlottesville: Two men stabbed after minor traffic accident on Grady Avenue

Chris Graham

Two men were stabbed in the parking lot at the Dairy Market on Grady Avenue in Charlottesville after a minor traffic accident early Friday morning.

wet road
Local

Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

Crystal Graham

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange, Page and Rockingham and the City of Charlottesville.

ACC Baseball
Sports

Preview: #13 Virginia looks to get back on track with #20 Duke coming to The Dish

Scott Ratcliffe
Little Free Food Pantry
Local

‘There’s a dignity that can still be had’: First Little Free Food Pantry celebrates grand opening

Rebecca Barnabi
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure

Chris Graham
interstate 64
Local

Commonwealth Transportation Board to host Staunton District meeting next week

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy