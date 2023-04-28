Garth Road closed to through traffic for Foxfield Spring Races Saturday

Garth Road will be closed to through traffic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Foxfield Spring Races.

The races begin at 9 a.m. Heavy traffic is expected through 5:30 p.m. in the area.

Through traffic between Barracks Farm Road and Free Union Road (near Hunt Country Store) will be closed.

Anyone not attending the event are asked to avoid the area.

The Albemarle County Police Department will have officers monitoring Garth Road to address issues such as intoxicated driving and unsafe driving behaviors.

