Uncle Henry’s Favorites will perform a free Milepost Music concert this coming Sunday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., on the grounds of a historic mountain farm at milepost 5.8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Concertgoers are invited to bring camp chairs or blankets and picnics. Alcohol is not permitted.

The members of Uncle Henry’s Favorites began playing together in 1985, and frequently perform old-time music at local jam sessions and dances. The group carries on the adventurous spirit of the Roaring Twenties and the classic sounds made famous by Uncle Dave Macon, Charlie Poole, the Skillet Lickers, the Carter Family, and countless fiddle and banjo players from Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The Parkway’s northernmost visitor center, Humpback Rocks illustrates the blend of cultural and natural features that defines the rest of the national park.

Visitors can hike to high rock outcroppings or explore 1890s farm buildings relocated during the scenic route’s construction.

Milepost Music sessions are free Sunday afternoon music performances featuring local and regional traditional musicians and are hosted at popular locations along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Additional performances are offered at Mabry Mill in Meadows of Dan and The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park in Laurel Springs, N.C.

Milepost Music is presented by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center and the Blue Ridge Parkway / National Park Service.