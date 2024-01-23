Franklin County: Charges pending in two-vehicle crash that claimed life of Virginia woman

A woman is dead after her Dodge Caravan was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling east on Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection with Webster Road.

Monica Michelle Austin, 47, of Glade Hill, died at the scene.

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Michael G. Odenwald, 43, of Pawpaw, Mich., crossed the center line and struck Austin’s vehicle head on.

Charges are pending.

Odenwald was taken by EMS to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.