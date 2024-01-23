Countries
Franklin County: Charges pending in two-vehicle crash that claimed life of Virginia woman
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Franklin County: Charges pending in two-vehicle crash that claimed life of Virginia woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A woman is dead after her Dodge Caravan was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling east on Old Franklin Turnpike in Franklin County.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection with Webster Road.

Monica Michelle Austin, 47, of Glade Hill, died at the scene.

According to the Virginia State Police, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Michael G. Odenwald, 43, of Pawpaw, Mich., crossed the center line and struck Austin’s vehicle head on.

Charges are pending.

Odenwald was taken by EMS to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

