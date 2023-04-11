Fifty wineries to host Virginia Wine Love Weekend May 13-14

Two days. Fifty wineries. Meet Virginia’s biggest wine meet-up ever. Virginia wine enthusiasts will gather at wineries across the state on May 13 and 14 for Virginia Wine Love Weekend.

Fifty wineries in seven wine regions from Northern Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley to Hampton Roads are participating in the first-time event, which kicks off the summer wine travel season and gives wine fans the chance to get out from behind social media and meet other wine lovers in person.

“Virginia wine fans are famous for the love they show our wine industry,” said event organizer Nancy Bauer, who runs an 11,000-member Facebook Group called Virginia Wine Love. “Other states envy our tight community, which really showed up when wineries closed down at the beginning of COVID. It was a challenging time, and many wineries will tell you they only stayed afloat because their customers were willing to do whatever it took to keep them in business.”

Wineries will return the favor on Virginia Wine Love Weekend.

Participating wineries plan to put their own spin on the statewide meet-up, setting aside a “Reserved for VA Wine Lovers” table on Mother’s Day weekend and inviting Virginia wine experts, writers and social media influencers to guest host.

Hosts include “Beyond Jefferson’s Vines: The Evolution of Quality Wine in Virginia” author Richard Leahy, Virginia wine’s founding bloggers from the popular Virginia Wine Time, Paul Armstrong and Warren Richard, and Virginia Wine Dogs blogger Terri Hauser, among others.

Weekend activities at participating wineries include specialty wine tastings, complimentary snacks, private tours, trivia contests, book signings and wine discounts.

Each time a guest checks in at a winery over the weekend, they’ll be entered in a “Virginia Wine Gives Back” drawing.

“We’re happy to be part of this event and give some love back to our customers,” said Mountain & Vine Vineyards co-owner Adrienne Albers. “Their support means everything.”

Wine enthusiasts who’d prefer to leave the driving to someone else can sign up for a hosted tour with transportation from boutique winery tour businesses, including Cork & Keg Wine Tours of Northern Virginia and Fruits & Roots Wine Tours of the Hampton Roads area. Each has created custom tours for the weekend.

“The very best way to experience Virginia Wine Country is to immerse yourself in it,” said Bauer, who visited 150 Virginia wineries in 150 days when she and her husband researched their first Virginia wine travel app. She’s now visited more than 250 wineries. “Spend the weekend, or a week.”

Participating wineries:

NORTHERN VIRGINIA

8 Chains North Winery, Waterford

868 Estate Vineyards, Purcellville

Breaux Vineyards, Purcellville

Chateau O’Brien, Markham

Doukenie Winery, Purcellville

Endhardt Vineyard, Purcellville

Fox Meadow Winery, Linden

Good Spirit Farm Winery, Round Hill

Gray Ghost Vineyards, Amissville

Little Washington Winery, Washington

Magnolia Vineyards, Amissville

Morais Vineyards, Bealeton

Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery, Purcellville

Old Farm Winery at Hartland, Aldie

Pearmund Cellars, Broad Run

The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville

Three Fox Vineyards & Brewery, Delaplane

Two Twisted Posts Winery, Purcellville

Walsh Family Wine, Purcellville

Williams Gap Vineyard, Round Hill

CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Afton Mountain Vineyards, Afton

Blenheim Vineyards, Charlottesville

Chateau MerrillAnne, Orange

Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Barboursville

Chisholm Vineyard at Adventure Farm, Earlysville

DuCard Vineyards, Etlan

Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard, Louisa

Flying Fox Vineyard, Afton

Hardware Hills Vineyard, Scottsville

Hark Vineyards, Earlysville

Horton Vineyards, Gordonsville

King Family Vineyards, Crozet

Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, Charlottesville

Mountain & Vine Vineyards (formerly Delfosse Vineyards), Faber

Pollak Vineyards, Greenwood

Prince Michel Winery, Leon

Southern Revere Cellars, Louisa

Veritas Vineyards, Afton

SHENANDOAH VALLEY

Briede Family Vineyard, Winchester

Brix & Columns Vineyards, McGaheysville

Cave Ridge Vineyard, Mt. Jackson

North Mountain Vineyard, Maurertown

Wolf Gap Vineyard & Winery, Edinburg

CHESAPEAKE BAY/NORTHERN NECK

Dog & Oyster Winery, Irvington

Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove

The Estate at White Hall Vineyard, King George

The Hague Winery, Hague

SOUTHERN REGION

Hunting Creek Vineyards, Clover

Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards, LaCrosse

BLUE RIDGE REGION

Fables & Feathers Winery, Goodview

Villa Appalaccia Winery, Floyd

HAMPTON ROADS

New Kent Winery, New Kent

Virginia Wine Love Weekend is the first project of Virginia Wine Women, a loose affiliation of winery owners, winemakers, vineyard managers and other industry stakeholders. The weekend event is organized by Bauer and Northern Neck wine travel specialist Terri Newman-Hyde.

See the complete list of participating wineries and event details at https://www.virginiawinelove.com/va-wine-love-weekend