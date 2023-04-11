Fifty wineries to host Virginia Wine Love Weekend May 13-14

Two days. Fifty wineries. Meet Virginia’s biggest wine meet-up ever. Virginia wine enthusiasts will gather at wineries across the state on May 13 and 14 for Virginia Wine Love Weekend.
Fifty wineries in seven wine regions from Northern Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley to Hampton Roads are participating in the first-time event, which kicks off the summer wine travel season and gives wine fans the chance to get out from behind social media and meet other wine lovers in person.
“Virginia wine fans are famous for the love they show our wine industry,” said event organizer Nancy Bauer, who runs an 11,000-member Facebook Group called Virginia Wine Love. “Other states envy our tight community, which really showed up when wineries closed down at the beginning of COVID. It was a challenging time, and many wineries will tell you they only stayed afloat because their customers were willing to do whatever it took to keep them in business.”
Wineries will return the favor on Virginia Wine Love Weekend.
Participating wineries plan to put their own spin on the statewide meet-up, setting aside a “Reserved for VA Wine Lovers” table on Mother’s Day weekend and inviting Virginia wine experts, writers and social media influencers to guest host.
Hosts include “Beyond Jefferson’s Vines: The Evolution of Quality Wine in Virginia” author Richard Leahy, Virginia wine’s founding bloggers from the popular Virginia Wine Time, Paul Armstrong and Warren Richard, and Virginia Wine Dogs blogger Terri Hauser, among others.
Weekend activities at participating wineries include specialty wine tastings, complimentary snacks, private tours, trivia contests, book signings and wine discounts.
Each time a guest checks in at a winery over the weekend, they’ll be entered in a “Virginia Wine Gives Back” drawing.
“We’re happy to be part of this event and give some love back to our customers,” said Mountain & Vine Vineyards co-owner Adrienne Albers. “Their support means everything.”
Wine enthusiasts who’d prefer to leave the driving to someone else can sign up for a hosted tour with transportation from boutique winery tour businesses, including Cork & Keg Wine Tours of Northern Virginia and Fruits & Roots Wine Tours of the Hampton Roads area. Each has created custom tours for the weekend.
“The very best way to experience Virginia Wine Country is to immerse yourself in it,” said Bauer, who visited 150 Virginia wineries in 150 days when she and her husband researched their first Virginia wine travel app. She’s now visited more than 250 wineries. “Spend the weekend, or a week.”
Participating wineries:
NORTHERN VIRGINIA
- 8 Chains North Winery, Waterford
- 868 Estate Vineyards, Purcellville
- Breaux Vineyards, Purcellville
- Chateau O’Brien, Markham
- Doukenie Winery, Purcellville
- Endhardt Vineyard, Purcellville
- Fox Meadow Winery, Linden
- Good Spirit Farm Winery, Round Hill
- Gray Ghost Vineyards, Amissville
- Little Washington Winery, Washington
- Magnolia Vineyards, Amissville
- Morais Vineyards, Bealeton
- Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery, Purcellville
- Old Farm Winery at Hartland, Aldie
- Pearmund Cellars, Broad Run
- The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville
- Three Fox Vineyards & Brewery, Delaplane
- Two Twisted Posts Winery, Purcellville
- Walsh Family Wine, Purcellville
- Williams Gap Vineyard, Round Hill
CENTRAL VIRGINIA
- Afton Mountain Vineyards, Afton
- Blenheim Vineyards, Charlottesville
- Chateau MerrillAnne, Orange
- Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Barboursville
- Chisholm Vineyard at Adventure Farm, Earlysville
- DuCard Vineyards, Etlan
- Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard, Louisa
- Flying Fox Vineyard, Afton
- Hardware Hills Vineyard, Scottsville
- Hark Vineyards, Earlysville
- Horton Vineyards, Gordonsville
- King Family Vineyards, Crozet
- Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, Charlottesville
- Mountain & Vine Vineyards (formerly Delfosse Vineyards), Faber
- Pollak Vineyards, Greenwood
- Prince Michel Winery, Leon
- Southern Revere Cellars, Louisa
- Veritas Vineyards, Afton
SHENANDOAH VALLEY
- Briede Family Vineyard, Winchester
- Brix & Columns Vineyards, McGaheysville
- Cave Ridge Vineyard, Mt. Jackson
- North Mountain Vineyard, Maurertown
- Wolf Gap Vineyard & Winery, Edinburg
CHESAPEAKE BAY/NORTHERN NECK
- Dog & Oyster Winery, Irvington
- Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove
- The Estate at White Hall Vineyard, King George
- The Hague Winery, Hague
SOUTHERN REGION
- Hunting Creek Vineyards, Clover
- Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards, LaCrosse
BLUE RIDGE REGION
- Fables & Feathers Winery, Goodview
- Villa Appalaccia Winery, Floyd
HAMPTON ROADS
- New Kent Winery, New Kent
Virginia Wine Love Weekend is the first project of Virginia Wine Women, a loose affiliation of winery owners, winemakers, vineyard managers and other industry stakeholders. The weekend event is organized by Bauer and Northern Neck wine travel specialist Terri Newman-Hyde.
See the complete list of participating wineries and event details at https://www.virginiawinelove.com/va-wine-love-weekend