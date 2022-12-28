Farm Credit auditor Donna Miller set to retire after 10-year tenure

Auditor Donna Miller will retire at the end of the year after 10 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias.

Miller is a Shenandoah Valley native and spent most of her life in the Bridgewater community.

Although she has spent her entire career in the banking industry, she feels that joining the Farm Credit family in 2012 was one of the best decisions she ever made. Miller enjoyed being part of the growth at Farm Credit of the Virginias and was proud to be a part of a company that supports the farming community.

Miller contributed a great deal to the association during her career, from her initial responsibility of setting up the Agribusiness department in AgDocs (a loan file management platform) to preparing the association for the introduction of TRID (a series of guidelines that dictate what mortgage information lenders need to provide to borrowers and when they must provide it).

“It has been a great experience for me, and I have been able to make some great friends. The people at Farm Credit are so thoughtful and caring,” Miller said.

She said she will miss the people she had the chance to interact with daily, and she will miss traveling to the branches to see staff she would otherwise only see at company-wide functions.

“Congratulations to Donna on her retirement. Donna was always a team player and used her years of experience and knowledge to help everyone around her. Her contributions will be missed. We wish her and her family all the best,” said Dewey Brown, chief reviewer.

When Miller retires, she plans to volunteer more at the local Habitat for Humanity, spend more time gardening and travel with her husband to sightsee and visit friends.

Farm Credit of the Virginias serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.