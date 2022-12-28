Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news farm credit auditor retires after 10 year tenure
Local

Farm Credit auditor Donna Miller set to retire after 10-year tenure

Crystal Graham
Published:
Donna Miller FCV
Donna Miller

Auditor Donna Miller will retire at the end of the year after 10 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias.

Miller is a Shenandoah Valley native and spent most of her life in the Bridgewater community.

Although she has spent her entire career in the banking industry, she feels that joining the Farm Credit family in 2012 was one of the best decisions she ever made. Miller enjoyed being part of the growth at Farm Credit of the Virginias and was proud to be a part of a company that supports the farming community.

Miller contributed a great deal to the association during her career, from her initial responsibility of setting up the Agribusiness department in AgDocs (a loan file management platform) to preparing the association for the introduction of TRID (a series of guidelines that dictate what mortgage information lenders need to provide to borrowers and when they must provide it).

“It has been a great experience for me, and I have been able to make some great friends. The people at Farm Credit are so thoughtful and caring,” Miller said.

She said she will miss the people she had the chance to interact with daily, and she will miss traveling to the branches to see staff she would otherwise only see at company-wide functions.

“Congratulations to Donna on her retirement. Donna was always a team player and used her years of experience and knowledge to help everyone around her. Her contributions will be missed. We wish her and her family all the best,” said Dewey Brown, chief reviewer.

When Miller retires, she plans to volunteer more at the local Habitat for Humanity, spend more time gardening and travel with her husband to sightsee and visit friends.

Farm Credit of the Virginias serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

john avoli 2022

Avoli launches campaign for 36th House District Republican nomination
Crystal Graham
Hany Saleh

Loudoun County: Authorities lead search for missing 46-year-old Sterling man
Chris Graham

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man.

police

Update: Three dead, two still missing in Nelson County after vehicle found submerged
Chris Graham

Three people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Tuesday.

new dominion bookshop charlottesville

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for January event
Crystal Graham
virginia economy

Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements
Crystal Graham
alzheimers

Five things we learned about Alzheimer’s disease in 2022
Opinion
ECC Charlottesville UVA Albemarle

Charlottesville area ECC responds to 45 percent more emergency calls during cold chill
Crystal Graham