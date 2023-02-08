Countries
news equine herpes virus contained after augusta county horse tests positive
Local

Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

A horse in Augusta County tested positive on February 1 for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1), the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy.

The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) received the test results.

The horse, at a small boarding stable, showed a fever and neurologic signs. A poor prognosis required the horse to be euthanized.

According to the VDACS, no other horses at the farm showed clinical signs associated with the disease, and the stable was placed under quarantine. All exposed horses at the farm are monitored twice a day for fever and other symptoms. Horses have not left the farm in the past 14 days and owners of the potentially exposed animals were contacted.

The VDACS said the general horse population in Virginia is not threatened by this one positive case in Augusta County. EHV-1 is present in the environment and in most horses around the world, and horses are typically exposed at a young age with no serious side effects. A large percent of horses never show clinical signs of the virus. The horse in Augusta County is a rare case of a horse developing the neurologic form of the disease.

Concerned horse owners can contact their local veterinarian. EHV-1 is not transmissible to humans. The VDACS Office of Veterinary Services is available at 804-786-2483.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

