Election 2024: Debate boiled down to who was the worst president, best golfer

During the first 2024 presidential debate, former President Donald Trump focused on personal attacks instead of concrete plans for the future, and incumbent President Joe Biden did nothing to offset concerns about his age and health, according to two experts from Virginia Tech.

Biden continued the pattern of weak performances by incumbents in the first presidential debate of their re-election bids, according to Karen Hult, political scientist.

“Biden’s performance was poor and did not meet expectations,” said communications expert Cayce Myers.

Biden frequently spoke haltingly and in a raspy voice and appeared to have low energy, Hult said.

The issue with Biden’s voice has sparked serious concern among Democrats, Myers added.

“Some Democrats will call for a replacement,” he said.

In order to replace Biden on the ticket, he would have to step down and release his delegates for the convention.

“The debate was not about issues but about personalities,” Myers said. “The substance of the debate was about who was the worst president, devolving into golf handicaps.”

Trump gave exaggerated, sometimes false responses and often rambled, Hult said.

Trump also appears ready to criticize the current administration on immigration, Social Security and veteran care. His debate performance was highly personal against Biden, Myers said.

“That likely has no impact on undecided voters,” he said.

