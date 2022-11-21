Drink up! Virginia ABC to discount top-selling products Nov. 25-28

Customers can save 20 percent on 20 popular products during Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s holiday doorbuster event.

The promotion will be held Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online at http://www.abc.virginia.gov.

The discount is available on the following products.

1.75 liter

Absolut Vodka

Baileys Original Irish Cream

Bombay Sapphire Gin

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Grey Goose Vodka

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

750 ml

1800 Tequila Reposado

Courvoisier VS Cognac

D’USSÉ VSOP

Grand Marnier

Jägermeister

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Patrón Tequila Añejo

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Wild Turkey American Honey

A purchase limit of three bottles per customer will apply to promotional items.

Customers are encouraged to visit Virginia ABC’s website at abc.virginia.gov to search for stores, determine the availability of products at any retail location and order spirits online for in-store or curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas.

Spirited Thursdays, which will feature one category of spirit weekly through Dec. 29 (except for Thursday, Nov. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 22), are other savings opportunities.

As required in the Code of Virginia, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales are remitted each year to the Commonwealth for designated state programs and services.

For fiscal year 2022, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million ($243.6 million from retail sales) to the Commonwealth.