news drink up virginia abc to discount top selling products nov 25 28
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Drink up! Virginia ABC to discount top-selling products Nov. 25-28

Crystal Graham
Published:

virginia abcCustomers can save 20 percent on 20 popular products during Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s holiday doorbuster event.

The promotion will be held Friday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 28, in all 397 Virginia ABC retail locations and online at http://www.abc.virginia.gov.

The discount is available on the following products.

1.75 liter

  • Absolut Vodka
  • Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • Bombay Sapphire Gin
  • Bulleit Rye Whiskey
  • Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
  • Grey Goose Vodka
  • Johnnie Walker Black Scotch
  • Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila
  • Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

750 ml

  • 1800 Tequila Reposado
  • Courvoisier VS Cognac
  • D’USSÉ VSOP
  • Grand Marnier
  • Jägermeister
  • Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • Patrón Tequila Añejo
  • Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
  • Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • Wild Turkey American Honey

A purchase limit of three bottles per customer will apply to promotional items.

Customers are encouraged to visit Virginia ABC’s website at abc.virginia.gov to search for stores, determine the availability of products at any retail location and order spirits online for in-store or curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas.

Spirited Thursdays, which will feature one category of spirit weekly through Dec. 29 (except for Thursday, Nov. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 22), are other savings opportunities.

As required in the Code of Virginia, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales are remitted each year to the Commonwealth for designated state programs and services.

For fiscal year 2022, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million ($243.6 million from retail sales) to the Commonwealth.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

