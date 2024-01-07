Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’

Donald Trump, at a campaign rally in Iowa over the weekend, talked up an idea to “build a giant dome” to protect the U.S. from missiles, because that’s been a big problem.

“I didn’t like it when Ronald Reagan suggested it because we didn’t have the technology. We do have the technology now, and we’re going to build a giant dome over our country to protect us from a hostile source. And I think it’s a great thing, and it’s going to all be made in the United States, and that’s something that I consider productive,” Trump told the rally crowd.

What they really want, of course, is a giant dome that would protect them from Latinos, LGBTQ+ books and COVID vaccines.

But sure, a missile dome will suffice.

The sound effects from Trump were part of the sell.

“You know, when I watch, uh, our guys operate those things, it’s unbelievable. Missile coming in, missile coming in. These geniuses sit down. Most of them are, you know, they’re from MIT. But they sit down, bing, bing, bing, bing, boom, ph-sheee, it’s gone, it’s amazing. I think we could use, do you like that? I mean, isn’t that better than giving other countries billions of dollars?” Trump said.

That’s what he was really trying to get at.

The idea of a missile shield that could protect a 3.8 million-square-mile country from, who, Russia, and Trump’s good buddy, Vladimir Putin, wasn’t realistic when Reagan proposed it in the 1980s, and it’s not realistic now.

But if it means we pull our support from Ukraine in its war with Russia, and from Israel in its war with Hamas, well, then.

“Billions,” Trump said. “We’re going to get billions of dollars out of the countries and so they can build a dome, but we don’t have a dome ourselves. We’re going to have the greatest dome ever.”

Just like that greatest wall ever that he built back when he was president.