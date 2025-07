The City of Waynesboro is working to fix an issue with the holding tank for water that is sent to residents.

Until 5 p.m. tonight, Waynesboro citizens are asked to limit water use to “necessary domestic consumption.”

According to the city, all water that has been distributed currently meets Virginia Department of Health standards.

The temperature today is expected to reach 90 degrees, with a RealFeel estimate of 103 degrees. A thunderstorm is possible this afternoon.