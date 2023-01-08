Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: Interstate 64, between on-ramp and off-ramp of Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell). S. 250, between Worrell Drive and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 726 (James River Road) and Scottsville Elementary School, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 742 (Avon Road Extended) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 between mile marker 128 and mile marker 129, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 119, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 120, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 120 (5th Street/Charlottesville) off ramp and Route 631 (5th Street), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 121 (Scottsville) off ramp and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 129 (Keswick/Boyd Tavern) off ramp and Route 616 (Black Cat Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 130, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 101, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 120, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 120 (5 th Street/Charlottesville) off ramp and Route 631 (5 th Street), in the westbound lanes.

Street/Charlottesville) off ramp and Route 631 (5 Street), in the westbound lanes. Interstate 64 between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) off ramp and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 129 (Keswick/Boyd Tavern) off ramp and Route 616 (Black Cat Road), in the westbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1520 (Hollymead Drive) and Route 1722 (Worth Xing), in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1520 (Hollymead Drive) and Route 1722 (Worth Xing), in the southbound lanes.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road), in the eastbound lanes.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road), in the westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Roundtop Farm, in the southbound lanes.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the southbound lanes.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Washout repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Covington Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) and U.S. 17 (Highway 17). Crews will be inspecting the bottom of a bridge on Academy Hill Extended, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Jan. 16, 2023.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures daily, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas through February 3, 2023.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Rockingham County line and Route 636 (Goose Pond Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. There will be no work the week of Thanksgiving. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 22 ((Louisa Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and Route 621 (Jack Shop Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road) – Bridge repair. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 638 (Mountain Track Road) and Fairground Road, in the northbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Hittles Mill Road) and Route 610 (Virginia Pines Lane), Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

