Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Court rules suit challenging Youngkin move to drop Virginia from RGGI can proceed
Politics

Court rules suit challenging Youngkin move to drop Virginia from RGGI can proceed

Chris Graham
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

A Floyd County court ruled on Monday that a suit against the state to challenge Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s move to disengage Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative can proceed.

The suit, filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of the Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, alleges that the Air Pollution Control Board and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality do not have the authority to remove the state from the RGGI.

Virginia had joined RGGI in 2021 under Youngkin’s predecessor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, after the General Assembly passed a 2020 law to require the state’s participation in the pact.

Advocates point out that the carbon cap-and-invest program, in three years of implementation in Virginia, had brought nearly $830 million to the state to fund flood resiliency projects and energy efficiency programs for low-income Virginians, while also cutting power plant pollution by almost 25 percent.

Virginia dropped out of the RGGI on Dec. 31, 2023, after the Youngkin-majority Air Pollution Control Board had voted to repeal the regulation earlier in 2023.

In a ruling handed down on Monday, the Floyd County Circuit Court ruled that AECP has standing to challenge the decision to remove Virginia from RGGI, and that two of the chief claims in the suit – that the Air Pollution Control Board, DEQ, and its director do not have the authority to remove the state from RGGI, and that the administration didn’t support the decision with the evidence required by the Virginia Administrative Process Act – can move forward.

In a victory for the Youngkin administration, the court denied the plaintiff’s request that the state’s action be suspended while the lawsuit is pending.

A hearing in the case has been set for Sept. 16.

“We are pleased with today’s decision, which allows this case to move forward and will ensure the administration’s decision to leave RGGI, which we have repeatedly alleged is unlawful, will be reviewed by a court. We look forward to the next steps in this action and will work as expeditiously as possible to get Virginia back in RGGI,” SELC senior attorney Nate Benforado said in a statement issued after the ruling.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia under Drought Warning Advisory
2 Court rules suit challenging Youngkin move to drop Virginia from RGGI can proceed
3 Brian O’Connor has a lot of work to do to rebuild his UVA pitching staff
4 Mailbag: What happens with Tony Elliott if UVA has another three-win season in 2024?
5 VDOT set to begin Hydraulic Road-Hillsdale Drive roundabout work on July 8

Latest News

Local

Community Foundation awards nearly $551K in grant funding to 142 local nonprofits

Rebecca Barnabi
democrats republicans
Politics, State/National

McClellan: House Republicans take NDAA, add ‘culture war amendments’

Rebecca Barnabi

In mid-June, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, voted against the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2025.

charlottesville
Local

Missing person alert: Charlottesville Police seek info on missing 15-year-old male

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police put out a missing person bulletin for Zaylen Barrack Davis, 15, of Charlottesville, on Monday evening.

judge guilty courtroom arrest
State/National

Midlothian man pleads guilty on weapons charge, faces 15 years in prison

Chris Graham
missing person
State/National

Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek info on missing 66-year-old

Chris Graham
Sports

Brian O’Connor has a lot of work to do to rebuild his UVA pitching staff

Chris Graham
man in jumpsuit incarceration
State/National

New York man sentenced to 25 years for traveling to Virginia to meet teen for sex

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status