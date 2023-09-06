Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Community Foundation recruiting for Network for Good’s Jumpstart program
Local

Community Foundation recruiting for Network for Good’s Jumpstart program

Crystal Graham
Published date:
business team
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is recruiting its next class of organizations to participate in Network for Good’s Jumpstart program.

Jumpstart is a yearlong program that blends personal coaching, technology and technical assistance, designed to help your organization evolve fundraising processes and improve development outcomes.

As a first step toward enrolling in this grant-funded program, CFCBR has put together a 15-minute needs assessment to identify common challenges and opportunities for growth.

All organizations completing the survey will receive a link to download a free toolkit from Network for Good with various fundraising templates.

A virtual information session will also be held on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. Registration is required.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Rod Mullins
Health, U.S.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

As several variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Economy, Schools, Virginia

UMW president named to business magazine’s list of most influential leaders in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s Virginia 500: The 2023-2024 Power List.

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, U.S.

Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, other charges

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Health, Virginia

Commonwealth provides funding for food systems in Craig, Henry counties, Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi
smoke rising from manhole
Environment, Local

Harrisonburg to test sewer system for breaks and leaks, residents may see smoke

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy