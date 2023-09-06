Community Foundation recruiting for Network for Good’s Jumpstart program

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is recruiting its next class of organizations to participate in Network for Good’s Jumpstart program.

Jumpstart is a yearlong program that blends personal coaching, technology and technical assistance, designed to help your organization evolve fundraising processes and improve development outcomes.

As a first step toward enrolling in this grant-funded program, CFCBR has put together a 15-minute needs assessment to identify common challenges and opportunities for growth.

All organizations completing the survey will receive a link to download a free toolkit from Network for Good with various fundraising templates.

A virtual information session will also be held on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. Registration is required.