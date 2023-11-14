Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center: Group to share health, environmental concerns

Advocates from Central Virginia will gather on Thursday to highlight their opposition to the proposed Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center proposed by Dominion Group.

The community gathering will be held in advance of a two-hour public briefing on the project at the same location. The public briefing is required by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The community gathering will be held at 5 p.m. in the Madison Room at SpringHill Suites Hotel in Chester. The briefing by Dominion will take place at 6 p.m.

Chesterfield County has been home to a coal-fired power plant for more than seven decades. Community advocates are concerned about the potential for pollution in the area due to the proposed center.

The cost of the plant, according to Appalachian Voices, is estimated at $600 million. Community advocates will present information on the plant’s potential health and environmental concerns related to the plant as well as the potential cost to consumers.

A livestream of the community gathering will be available online at www.facebook.com/events/1036585637581840