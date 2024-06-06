Countries
Health, Local

Charlottesville Radio Group radiothon raises $82K for UVA Health Children’s Week of Giving

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
radio car
(© Molostock – stock.adobe.com)

As part of the 2024 UVA Health Children’s Week of Giving, the Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $82,091 through five radio stations that broadcast inspiring stories from UVA patients’ families, child life specialists and hospital leaders.

Cares for Kids Radiothon was held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and featured a live phone bank staffed by local volunteers. The Radiothon aired for two days in May 2024 on Charlottesville Radio Group’s 97.5 3WV; Z95.1; 106.1 The Corner; C-Ville Country 92.7; and Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA.

Money raised by the radiothon is supporting several initiatives, including:

  • expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit;
  • UVA’s family-centered care program, which helps families with unexpected expenses during their child’s hospital stay;
  • the launch later this year of the UVA Health Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital; and
  • UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiology program and pediatric cancer program.

“Week of Giving, featuring the Cares for Kids Radiothon, is a unique time for families, friends and our surrounding communities to come together to make a collective impact for the smallest patients at UVA Health,” Erin Chandler, UVA Health’s Associate Director of Development for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Corporate Philanthropy, said.

Week of Giving sponsors included the Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, Dairy Market, Crutchfield, Flow Automotive, Children’s Dentistry of Charlottesville, Hunter Wyant Insurance, The Forum Hotel, Birch & Bloom, Rent-A-Center, Shenanigans and Wegmans.

The overall fundraising total for 2024 UVA Health Children’s Week, which includes the proceeds from the radiothon as well as an online fundraiser, was $110,734.

“We are so thankful for the 250 donations, 29 volunteers, patients, families and UVA Health team members who made it all possible,” Chandler said.

