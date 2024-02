The Charlottesville Police Department has released two vehicles of interest in relation to an incident yesterday in Cedar Hill.

A shots fired incident occurred on Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Cedar Hill Road.

The photos released are of two vehicles that were in the area before and after the incident.

If you have any information related to these vehicles, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.