Charlottesville Police officer seriously injured in Oct. 30 incident with juvenile
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police officer seriously injured in Oct. 30 incident with juvenile

Chris Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville Police officer is in serious, but stable condition at the UVA Medical Center from injuries sustained as he tried to serve a detention order on a juvenile on Monday.

Trevis Wood, who has been employed by the CPD since 2022, is an officer in the department’s patrol division.

Per a release from the police department, Wood and the juvenile got into a struggle as the officer was trying to take the youth into custody.

The juvenile, who briefly fled the scene before being detained by responding officers shortly thereafter, has been charged with felony malicious wounding, according to the release.

Wood had to be airlifted to UVA after the assault.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

