Charlottesville Police officer seriously injured in Oct. 30 incident with juvenile

A Charlottesville Police officer is in serious, but stable condition at the UVA Medical Center from injuries sustained as he tried to serve a detention order on a juvenile on Monday.

Trevis Wood, who has been employed by the CPD since 2022, is an officer in the department’s patrol division.

Per a release from the police department, Wood and the juvenile got into a struggle as the officer was trying to take the youth into custody.

The juvenile, who briefly fled the scene before being detained by responding officers shortly thereafter, has been charged with felony malicious wounding, according to the release.

Wood had to be airlifted to UVA after the assault.