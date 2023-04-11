Countries
Charlottesville Police announce arrest of Palmyra man in connection with Feb. 8 shooting
Charlottesville Police announce arrest of Palmyra man in connection with Feb. 8 shooting

Chris Graham
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in a shooting at Wicked Hits back on Feb. 8.

Demetrius Andre Brown, 44, of Palmyra, was taken into custody without incident in Albemarle County.

Brown faces six felony charges in connection with the shooting, which was reported at 12:24 a.m. in the early-morning hours of Feb. 8 at Wicked Hits, a 930 Harris St. business.

According to police, one man shot at the location was treated at UVA Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

