Charlottesville: Cooling centers open to help residents beat the heat

The City of Charlottesville is highlighting the availability of several community cooling centers with the heat dome that is here, and will be for the next week or so.

AccuWeather has high temperatures forecast at 97 on Wednesday, 102 on Thursday, 100 on Friday and 95 on Saturday, before cooling to 91 on Sunday.

Cooling center locations

Herman Key Jr. Recreation Center

800 E. Market St., Charlottesville

Monday-Friday: 5:30-9 p.m.

Saturday (Independence Day): noon-4 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Jefferson Madison Regional Library Central Branch

201 E. Market St., Charlottesville

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Independence Day

Closed Sunday

Tonsler Recreation Center

500 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville

Monday-Friday: noon-9 p.m.

Saturday (Independence Day): noon-4 p.m.

Closed Sunday

The Haven

112 W. Market St.

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday (Independence Day) and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon

Stay cool!

Residents are urged to take the following precautions to minimize heat-related health risks:

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.

: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration. Limit outdoor activities : Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or cooler areas.

: Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or cooler areas. Use air conditioning : Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings. If you do not have air conditioning at home, visit public places such as shopping malls, libraries, or community centers.

: Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings. If you do not have air conditioning at home, visit public places such as shopping malls, libraries, or community centers. Dress appropriately : Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. A wide-brimmed hat can provide additional protection from the sun.

: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. A wide-brimmed hat can provide additional protection from the sun. Check on vulnerable individuals : Ensure that family members, neighbors, and friends, especially the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, are safe and staying cool.

: Ensure that family members, neighbors, and friends, especially the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, are safe and staying cool. Never leave children or pets in cars: Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels, even with the windows slightly open.

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