Charlottesville: City manager forming Downtown Mall committee to develop action plan

Crystal Graham
Published:
charlottesville downtown mall
(© Tach – stock.adobe.com)

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the creation of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, the city is looking ahead to the next 50 years and beyond. The mall has been an economic engine for the city, as well as an essential community gathering place, important historic resource and vital open space.

As with any community amenity, it is necessary to revisit maintenance, improvements and enhancements, according to a news release from the City of Charlottesville. As a public place with a high level of activity throughout the day, the city is working to ensure everyone is welcome and has a quality experience.

The city manager is forming a Downtown Mall committee for the purpose of discussing and vetting ideas for the future management and operations of the Mall. The intent of this committee is to be a representative public forum for the discussion of the challenges and potential solutions for the Downtown Mall.

From this work, the city will develop an action plan to present to City Council. The intention is for this work to be completed within one year.

To find out more or to apply to be a member of the Downtown Mall Committee, go to www.charlottesville.gov/downtownmall

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

