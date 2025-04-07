A 73-year-old North Carolina woman motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Carroll County.

Pamela R. Harrellson, of Mount Airy, N.C. died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Lightning Ridge Road. Her Honda motorcycle was heading eastbound when it when off the right side of the road at the intersection with Hunters Path.

The motorcycle then struck a guardrail and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.