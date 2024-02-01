BRITE Bus to offer free rides on all routes Monday for Transit Equity Day

In honor of Transit Equity Day, BRITE Bus will provide free rides on all routes, including the Afton Express, on Monday, Feb. 5.

Transit Equity Day honors civil rights activist Rosa Parks on her birthday and serves as a National Day of Action.

Parks’ courageous acts shed light on racism in the public transit system and ignited change.

This day of action is a reminder of the importance of providing equitable public transit.

Brite Bus provides fixed-route and ADA-compliant paratransit services in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

BRITE Bus is administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit advisory committee.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times, visit www.britebus.org.