Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bob Good picks up the crucial endorsement of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Bob Good picks up the crucial endorsement of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz

Chris Graham
Published date:
matt gaetz
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Great news for Fifth District Republican Bob Good: he doesn’t have the endorsement of Donald Trump, but, now, Matt Gaetz, his backing will probably be huge.

“I speak for all of MAGA when I say, we don’t want another McCarthy plant in Congress. We want Bob Good, one of the best legislators doing the people’s work in that disgusting swamp,” Gaetz, a Florida Republican congressman, kinda, sorta, said this week.

I characterize this as Gaetz kinda, sorta saying this because these weren’t actually his words, but rather, those of a Twitter guy named George – one name, like Madonna.

Gaetz’s contribution was to add to the retweet: “Vote for @RepBobGood.”

Trump, last week, before his conviction on 34 felony counts in a Manhattan fraud trial, endorsed Good’s opponent in the Fifth District Republican primary, State Sen. John McGuire, making it more about Good than about McGuire when he wrote that Good is “bad for Virginia, and bad for the USA.”

What makes Good “bad for Virginia, and bad for the USA” to Trump is that Good, last year, endorsed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for the Republican presidential nomination.

Good tried to kiss and make up after Desantis dropped out of the race in February, but you don’t kiss and make up with Trump, whose stooges in TrumpWorld made it clear that Good was persona non grata going forward.

On Thursday, a group of Fifth District Republican leaders sent a letter to Trump asking him to reconsider his endorsement of McGuire, saying McGuire “has a history of lying to the voters and only representing his own ambitions rather than the needs of his constituents,” and blasting him for “relying on millions of dollars from outside Virginia to support his candidacy.”

“We hope President Trump reconsiders his ill-advised endorsement and stands with the Grassroots America First supporters of Congressman Bob Good,” the group, led by Rick Buchanan, the chair of the Fifth District Republican Congressional Committee, wrote in the letter.

TrumpWorld has remained silent on that request. Its most recent meddling in the Good-McGuire race was a cease-and-desist letter telling the Good campaign to take down campaign signs featuring Trump’s name, saying in the letter that “producing and displaying materials that give the false impression that President Trump is supportive of your candidacy is a fraud on the voters of the 5th Congressional District.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2
2 Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’
3 Could cottages be the answer to affordable housing in Waynesboro? Maybe
4 Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation
5 UVA throws another $80M at football, trying to solve a problem of its own making

Latest News

ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Isolationist Ben Cline votes with Marjorie Taylor Greene to defund NATO

Gene Zitver
uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: Kansas State down, but far from out in Super Regional 

Scott German

While Virginia ended Kansas State’s unblemished run through the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a 7-4 win in sold-out Disharoon Park Friday, the Wildcats have plenty of fight remaining. 

Sports

Millican, Prock, Enders, M. Smith power to provisional No. 1 spots at Thunder Valley

Rod Mullins

Top Fuel veteran Clay Millican recorded the fastest pass on Friday at Bristol Dragway, securing the provisional No. 1 qualifier spot at the 23rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

henry godbout uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: Godbout comes up big for ‘Hoos in Game 1 win

Scott German
evan blanco uva baseball
Sports

Blanco pitches through early misplay, Godbout homers late, to key UVA Game 1 win

Chris Graham
ncaa
Sports

Live Coverage: Godbout homer puts UVA ahead to stay in 7-4 win over K State in Game 1

Chris Graham
closed closure out of business retail
Virginia

DMV, state agencies facing outage due to severed fiber optic line

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status