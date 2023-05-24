Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbidens battle to provide student loan debt relief continues in court and with republicans
U.S./World

Biden’s battle to provide student loan debt relief continues in court and with Republicans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
student loan relief
(© Justin – stock.adobe.com)

The House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a resolution to end the pause on federal student loan payments and block President Joe Biden’s plan to provide debt relief.

A vote was expected today on a resolution by the Republican-controlled House Education and the Workforce Committee to overturn Biden’s plan to provide loan debt relief to millions of Americans.

Under Biden’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness, individuals with an income below $125,000/year would be eligible for up to $10,000, and anyone who received a Pell Grant would receive $20,000.

Yesterday, with his debt plan still caught up in court cases, Biden threatened to veto the House resolution.

The U.S. Department of Education approved relief for more than 16 million student loan borrowers, but legal battles in the fall stopped the program. As Augusta Free Press previously reported, the Supreme Court faces two challenges.

In Biden v. Nebraska, six state Republican Attorneys General filed a lawsuit claiming the administration overstepped its authority in utilizing the HEROES Act of 2023 to take action in a national emergency. The states argue a debt relief plan would impact their ability to collect revenue from borrowers saddled with debt for decades.

In The Department of Education v. Brown, two Texas borrowers filed suit because they were excluded from partial debt relief for not being a Pell Grant recipient or are outright ineligible because they hold private loans. They maintain the U.S. government does not have authority to enact debt relief.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

health care
U.S./World

Research: Risk of death from liver disease is twice as high in lower-income countries

Chris Graham
us china
U.S./World

U.S. House votes 400-5 to pass China Financial Threat Mitigation Act

Chris Graham

One thing, maybe the only thing, you will see Democrats and Republicans in Washington agree on is that China is bad.

cell phone
U.S./World

Telecom company responsible for 24.5 billion illegal robocalls facing multi-state lawsuit

Chris Graham

A company that behind 24.5 billion robocalls over the past four-plus years is facing a multi-state lawsuit alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws. 

virginia map
Virginia

Virginia couple face prison time for roles in string of armed robberies

Chris Graham
police car
Virginia

Virginia school bus driver, school aide pleads guilty to receipt of child porn

Chris Graham
road closed
Virginia

Route 695 bridge in Louisa County closed due to severe deterioration

Chris Graham
waynesboro south river greenway
Local

Waynesboro one of 10 Virginia communities to receive funding to boost outdoor recreation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy