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Home Beat the heat: Waynesboro opens cooling shelter at First Baptist Church
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Beat the heat: Waynesboro opens cooling shelter at First Baptist Church

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © algae5 (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

The City of Waynesboro is providing a cooling shelter in the annex behind First Baptist Church on South Wayne Avenue.

The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for extreme heat is for temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices of 102-110 degrees are possible each afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible each day.

If you must be outside, it is suggested that you limit your time outdoors, wear light clothing, avoid strenuous activity, and stay well hydrated.

The elderly, very young, and those with medical problems are more susceptible to heat related issues and should be cautious.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat related emergency should be moved to a shady or cooler area and call 911 for emergency medical assistance.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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