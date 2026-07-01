The City of Waynesboro is providing a cooling shelter in the annex behind First Baptist Church on South Wayne Avenue.

The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for extreme heat is for temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat indices of 102-110 degrees are possible each afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible each day.

If you must be outside, it is suggested that you limit your time outdoors, wear light clothing, avoid strenuous activity, and stay well hydrated.

The elderly, very young, and those with medical problems are more susceptible to heat related issues and should be cautious.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heat related emergency should be moved to a shady or cooler area and call 911 for emergency medical assistance.

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