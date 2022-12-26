Menu
news author and former zen monk caverly morgan to speak in charlottesville
Local

Author and former Zen monk Caverly Morgan to speak in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

author Caverly MorganNew Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and former Zen monk Caverly Morgan on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

Morgan will be speaking about her new book, The Heart of Who We Are: realizing freedom together. This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

When Morgan reentered society after eight years as a Zen monk, she was confronted with a question many of us are asking these days: When faced with the enormity of the collective problems before us, how can one individual’s spiritual practice make a tangible difference in our world?

In The Heart of Who We Are, Morgan explores how meditation, mindfulness, and contemplative technologies designed for the realization of personal freedom can – and must be – applied collectively. Offering a wealth of teachings and reflections, solo and group exercises, and personal stories that inspire us to put our values into action, this timely guide invites us to connect with the deepest truth of who we are, and then uses this understanding to transform our own lives and the world we share.

Morgan is a meditation teacher, author, speaker and nonprofit founder. She is the founder of Peace in Schools, a nonprofit that created the nation’s first for-credit mindfulness class in public high schools.

Morgan is also the founder of Presence Collective, a community of cross-cultural contemplatives committed to personal and collective transformation. She is the author of A Kids Book About Mindfulness and The Heart of Who We Are: realizing freedom together.

Morgan blends the original spirit of Zen with a modern nondual approach. Her practice began in 1995 and has included eight years of training in a silent Zen monastery. She has been teaching contemplative practice since 2001 and leads meditation retreats, workshops and online classes internationally.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

