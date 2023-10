The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Saturday at his Staunton home and was reported missing today.

Brandon Christopher Baber, 17, was last seen wearing black pants, a white button up shirt and a red vest.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017