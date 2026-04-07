Home Augusta County: Lyndhurst man wanted in March incident still on the lam
Local News

Augusta County: Lyndhurst man wanted in March incident still on the lam

Chris Graham
Published date:
Kenneth Caleb Harvey
Kenneth Caleb Harvey. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a guy wanted in an incident from a week and a half ago.

News travels slow in these parts, apparently.

Kenneth Caleb Harvey, 39, of Lyndhurst, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on Love Road on March 27.

The incident, according to ACSO, began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, a golf club and a log are alleged to have been used as weapons.

A second male who was a victim in the incident sustained serious injuries.

Again, this incident took place a week and a half ago.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Harvey is urged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Tips can be provided anonymously.

And, we can hope, expeditiously.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

uva basketball bench
Basketball

UVA Basketball: ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25’ for 2026-2027 has ‘Hoos at #9

Chris Graham
trump iran
Politics

Trump to Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again’

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, not at all off his rocker, is, today, threatening Iran with total genocide.

mole hill rockingham county
Arts, Culture, Media

Mole Hill: The Shenandoah Valley’s humble little dormant volcano

Chris Graham

I don’t pretend to know much about, you know, geology, among other things, but common sense tells you that we didn’t get these mountains around us here in the Shenandoah Valley without there being something going on beneath the earth’s surface.

james walker
State News

Cold case: Bedford man known as ‘Slim’ was last seen on April 7, 2000

Chris Graham
school bus arm
State News

Lynchburg: School bus driver in custody after alleged strangulation of student

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin donald trump
Politics

Glenn Youngkin goes on Sean Hannity podcast to plead for job with Trump

Chris Graham
mailbag
Arts, Culture, Media

Mailbag: What happens to the nasty emails some of y’all send me?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status