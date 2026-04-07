The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a guy wanted in an incident from a week and a half ago.

News travels slow in these parts, apparently.

Kenneth Caleb Harvey, 39, of Lyndhurst, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on Love Road on March 27.

The incident, according to ACSO, began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, a golf club and a log are alleged to have been used as weapons.

A second male who was a victim in the incident sustained serious injuries.

Again, this incident took place a week and a half ago.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Harvey is urged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Tips can be provided anonymously.

And, we can hope, expeditiously.