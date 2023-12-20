Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County Clerk’s Office accepting applications for spring 2024 internships
Cops & Courts, Local, Schools

Augusta County Clerk’s Office accepting applications for spring 2024 internships

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes.

The Augusta County Clerk’s Office is seeking high school and college students interested in serving as interns in spring 2024.

The Clerk’s Office will provide internship and mentorship opportunities to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very pleased to offer this special educational opportunity for young people in Augusta County for the fourth Spring Semester,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “The internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

The Clerk’s Office has hosted seventeen students since the internship program began in 2020. Interns will assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court, Land Record, Probate and Accounting Divisions in the office.

Interested applicants should apply online with a cover letter and resume, and contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk also creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

Arts & Media, Virginia

National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

Rebecca Barnabi
danny rocco vmi
Football, Sports

VMI Football: Rocco, coming off five-win campaign, signs 18 in Class of 2024

Chris Graham

VMI Football coach Danny Rocco, coming off a five-win season in his first year as coach at the Institute, announced a 2024 prep signing class of 18 incoming student-athletes on Wednesday.

abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race

Chris Graham

EMILY’s List has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s bid for the 2025 Virginia Democratic Party nomination.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

Chris Graham
military
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate approves backpay to servicemembers blocked by Sen. Tuberville

Rebecca Barnabi
child with fever
Health, Schools, U.S. & World

Pennsylvania school district returns to in-person education after flu outbreak

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

Marching band at Vienna high school is finalist in national competition judged by Metallica

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status