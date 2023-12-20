Augusta County Clerk’s Office accepting applications for spring 2024 internships

The Augusta County Clerk’s Office is seeking high school and college students interested in serving as interns in spring 2024.

The Clerk’s Office will provide internship and mentorship opportunities to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very pleased to offer this special educational opportunity for young people in Augusta County for the fourth Spring Semester,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “The internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

The Clerk’s Office has hosted seventeen students since the internship program began in 2020. Interns will assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court, Land Record, Probate and Accounting Divisions in the office.

Interested applicants should apply online with a cover letter and resume, and contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk also creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.