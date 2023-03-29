Augusta County authorities searching for missing senior who battles dementia

Augusta County authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old, Raymond C. Carey, 76, who was last seen by his caregiver early Tuesday.

Carey, who suffers from dementia, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white plaid shirt, a mossy oak camo jacket, and a gray toboggan.

It is reported that Carey likes to frequent 7-Eleven stores.

Carey does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Carey’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.