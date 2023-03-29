Countries
Augusta County authorities searching for missing senior who battles dementia
Local

Augusta County authorities searching for missing senior who battles dementia

Chris Graham
Published date:
Raymond Carey
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Augusta County authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old, Raymond C. Carey, 76, who was last seen by his caregiver early Tuesday.

Carey, who suffers from dementia, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white plaid shirt, a mossy oak camo jacket, and a gray toboggan.

It is reported that Carey likes to frequent 7-Eleven stores.

Carey does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Carey’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

