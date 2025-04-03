Arlington: Man in custody after breaking victim’s windshield, assaulting five police officers

A 25-year-old man is in custody in Arlington County after an assault and destruction of property where the suspect allegedly spit on and kicked responding officers.

Jack Witherell, of Arlington, is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were sent to North Culpeper Street Tuesday night in response to an alleged fight. The investigation indicates two men became involved in a verbal dispute in a community center some time before 9 p.m.

Witherell exited the center and threw objects at the victim’s parked vehicle causing the front and back windows to shatter.

The suspect then went to his vehicle where the victim approached him. The suspect allegedly made threatening statements implying he had a firearm and assaulted the victim resulting in minor injuries.

Responding officers located the suspect inside the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, issued commands and attempted to take him into custody.

According to officers, the suspect was combative and non-compliant, made threatening statements and attempted to grab their firearms during the incident.

With the assistance of additional arriving officers, he was taken into custody.

During the incident, the suspect assaulted five officers including kicking and spitting at them. The five officers sustained minor injuries with one seeking medical treatment at an area hospital.

The suspect was also evaluated at an area hospital before being transported to the detention facility.

Witherell has been charged with assault on police (x5), attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer (x3), felony destruction of property and assault and battery.

The investigation is ongoing.