Arlington: Man in custody after breaking victim’s windshield, assaulting five police officers

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Arlington County handcuffs police arrest
A 25-year-old man is in custody in Arlington County after an assault and destruction of property where the suspect allegedly spit on and kicked responding officers.

Jack Witherell, of Arlington, is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were sent to North Culpeper Street Tuesday night in response to an alleged fight. The investigation indicates two men became involved in a verbal dispute in a community center some time before 9 p.m.

Witherell exited the center and threw objects at the victim’s parked vehicle causing the front and back windows to shatter.

The suspect then went to his vehicle where the victim approached him. The suspect allegedly made threatening statements implying he had a firearm and assaulted the victim resulting in minor injuries.

Responding officers located the suspect inside the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, issued commands and attempted to take him into custody.

According to officers, the suspect was combative and non-compliant, made threatening statements and attempted to grab their firearms during the incident.

With the assistance of additional arriving officers, he was taken into custody.

During the incident, the suspect assaulted five officers including kicking and spitting at them. The five officers sustained minor injuries with one seeking medical treatment at an area hospital.

The suspect was also evaluated at an area hospital before being transported to the detention facility.

Witherell has been charged with assault on police (x5), attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer (x3), felony destruction of property and assault and battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

