news are these your cows if so the augusta county sheriffs office wants to talk to you
Local

Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you

Chris Graham
Published:
cows
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months.

One of the cows caused an Oct. 3 car accident. And then also, that one and its buddies have been damaging yards, fences, crops.

It’s been a thing.

The Sheriff’s Office, through a press release, noted that it has been trying to locate or determine an owner, but have been coming up empty in its efforts.

Makes you wonder what would happen if they had to deal with a quadruple-murder, but that’s another story for another day.

It’s to a point where the Sheriff’s Office is putting the cattle up for public auction on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Staunton Union Stock Yard.

The press release was sort of a final public plea to the owner to come forward and claim the cows.

If it’s you, call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

