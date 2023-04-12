Countries
Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound on East Main Street at 3:55 p.m. when he suffered the apparent medical emergency, and continued through the intersection of East Main Street and Delphine Avenue and struck another vehicle head-on.

The impact of that crash caused the second vehicle to roll back into the vehicle behind it, and two other vehicles were impacted as a result of the chain-reaction crash.

Two drivers involved in the crash went to Augusta Health for medical treatment for injuries.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

