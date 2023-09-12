Countries
Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job
Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job

Crystal Graham
Ann E. Wall headshotAlbemarle County has named its next Deputy County Executive – Ann E. Wall. Wall will succeed Doug Walker, who recently retired after 10 years in the position.

Wall was selected from a pool of more than 130 applicants from 35 states.

“Ann brings a depth of experience from her 36 years of public service in North Carolina and Florida – working in budget and community development, as well as six years as an Assistant City Manager and six years as a City Manager,” said County Executive Jeff Richardson. “More than that, her leadership and management style align strongly with Albemarle County’s commitment to be a high-performance organization and our values of community, integrity, innovation, stewardship, and learning. Her experience in planning, neighborhood services, stormwater, public works, comprehensive planning, and parks and recreation in an urban context will provide steady leadership as our community continues its strategic focus on enhancing these service areas.”

Wall will begin her work with the county on Dec. 4. She will provide leadership to the Community Development, Facilities and Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation departments.

“I am excited to join the Albemarle County community,” said Wall. “This feels like a full circle moment as I return to my home state and to the community where I developed my love for local government.”

Wall’s most recent position has been as the City Manager for the City of Greenville, N.C.

Wall has a Bachelor of City Planning from the University of Virginia and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, we welcome Ann to Albemarle County and look forward to working with her to meet the community’s needs in key areas, including infrastructure, placemaking and quality of life,” said Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price. “We are thrilled to bring someone with her expertise and knowledge to our community.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

