Albemarle County tobacco store robbed Thursday night; suspect photo released
Albemarle County tobacco store robbed Thursday night; suspect photo released

Crystal Graham
An armed robbery took place at Tobacco Planet in Albemarle County at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, a Black male wearing all-black clothing entered the 18676 Seminole Trail location and produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash prior to him exiting the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Arcoraci with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

