Albemarle County tobacco store robbed Thursday night; suspect photo released

An armed robbery took place at Tobacco Planet in Albemarle County at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, a Black male wearing all-black clothing entered the 18676 Seminole Trail location and produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash prior to him exiting the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Arcoraci with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.