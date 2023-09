Updated, 10:51 a.m.

The road is now open. Drivers are still encouraged to use caution in the area.

Original post

U.S. 250/Ivy Road in Albemarle County near West Leigh Drive is closed due to a fallen tree and downed power lines.

An extended closure is expected, according to a news release from the County of Albemarle Police and Fire Rescue departments.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Drivers may check 511virginia.org for current road conditions.