news albemarle county police welcome six central shenandoah criminal justice academy graduates
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads

Crystal Graham
Published:
albemarle county police department
Submitted

The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy.

During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia.

The graduates included:

  • Trayvaun Richardson
  • McKenzie Young
  • Enzo Irizarry
  • Trent Cole
  • Amanda Conner
  • Gregory Halstead

The following morning, ACPD hosted a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the six officers and their families.

“The officers receiving their badges today are being sworn in at a time when our department is working toward developing stronger and more innovative approaches to meeting the challenges of policing in the 21st century, all while continuing to protect and serve the people of Albemarle County,” said Colonel Sean Reeves, Albemarle County Chief of Police. “Our department and the community we serve are fortunate to have the six of you standing here today as new police officers with the Albemarle County Police Department.”

The badge-pinning ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the public safety community. It signifies that wearers have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving their community.

Sworn in by Circuit Court Clerk for the County of Albemarle Jon Zug, the officers were pinned with their new badge by a loved one.

These new officers have now begun an intensive six-week post-academy training with ACPD. This training will focus on topics specific to Albemarle County. Upon completion of that training, they will be paired with a field training officer for another 12 weeks of training in the field before being released for individual duty.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

