Albemarle County Police to utilize hyper-local approach to National Night Out

The Albemarle County Police Department will participate in National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Unlike most departments who host large public events, the department plans to utilize a hyper-local approach connecting with community members and children in neighborhoods throughout the county.

National Night Out is a yearly event aimed at fostering stronger relationships between the police and the communities they serve. Its goal is to enhance community engagement, collaboration and strengthen police-community alliances, contributing to safer communities.

The locations and times have not been announced but the department encourages the public to stay updated through social media channels under the hashtag #ACPDNNO.