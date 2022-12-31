Menu
news albemarle county man in custody after ramming police vehicle in dui pursuit
Local

Albemarle County: Man in custody after ramming police vehicle in DUI pursuit

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

An Albemarle County man is in custody after ramming his car into a county police patrol car while trying to flee a traffic stop early Saturday.

Cristhian Lopez Gaviria, 24, faces felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in the 2 a.m. incident in the 2200 block of Old Lynchburg Road.

Police were responding to a report of a suspected DUI that had fled from a neighboring jurisdiction when they found the suspect vehicle on the side of the road.

Gaviria, according to police, attempted to flee the scene, striking on police car and forcing a second patrol vehicle off the road.

He crashed a short distance away, fled the vehicle, and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Neither officer involved in the apprehension was injured. Gaviria was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained when he crashed his vehicle.

Gavira is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Chris Graham

